An interesting name recently stopped by the WWE Performance Center.

Former TNA Wrestling President and the man behind the recently relaunched Maple Leaf Pro promotion based out of Canada, Scott D’Amore, visited the official WWE training facility in Orlando, Florida last week.

D’Amore reportedly turned up at the WWE PC last Friday, November 8, for a friendly visit. This included him getting a tour of the state-of-the-art facilities while taking part in some “informal conversations along the way.”

Nothing more has come from the visit as of this writing.

We will keep you posted.

