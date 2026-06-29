Not everyone who wanted to be part of TNA Slammiversary were able to do so.

Trey Miguel falls under this list of people.

The former TNA International, Tag-Team and X-Division Champion surfaced via social media following Sunday’s TNA Slammiversary 2026 pay-per-view at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

In a statement shared via X, Miguel addressed not being part of Slammiversary for the second year in a row, noting that he tried hard to get medically cleared in time to work the show, but ultimately was unable to do so.

“Second Slammiversary in a row I missed,” Miguel wrote. “Missing [this year] hurt a little different.”

Miguel would go on to congratulate everyone who did work the show, while assuring fans he tried hard to be part of it as well.

“Congrats to everyone who worked their ass off today to put on another great PPV,” he added. “I really tried to push hard enough to be cleared by today.”

As noted, Trey Miguel inked a new deal to remain with TNA Wrestling just over a week ago.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.