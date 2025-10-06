Another TNA Wrestling departure has been announced.

Masked pro wrestling veteran Laredo Kid surfaced via social media on Monday, October 6, to officially announce his departure from TNA Wrestling.

“Thank you for everything to this great company and family,” Kid wrote in a statement shared on his Instagram page. “I appreciate your tremendous support.”

Kid continued, “I hope to return to work in the future. We’re on a new path.”

A 20-year pro wrestling veteran, Laredo Kid is a former TNA Digital Media Champion, defeating Crazzy Steve at TNA Rebellion 2024 to begin a brief reign with the title. He would defend it once again KC Navarro at TNA Under Siege 2024 before ultimately dropping the title to AJ Francis at the 20th anniversary edition of TNA iMPACT.

Laredo Kid is a regular for the WWE-affiliated Lucha Libre promotion AAA as well. He is currently the AAA Cruiserweight Champion and is also a former AAA Trios Champion during his ten-year run with the Mexican-based company, which was recently acquired by WWE.

Kid made his return to WWE on the May 27, 2025 episode of NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. During the show, Kid, appeared in the crowd to reveal himself as a participant in the fatal 4-Way match for the NXT North American Championship at the first Worlds Collide event co-promoted by WWE and AAA.

At the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide special event on June 7, Laredo Kid failed to win the title against defending champion Ethan Page in a match that also included NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans and WWE main roster star from the blue brand on SmackDown, Rey Fenix.

Laredo Kid joins Ash By Elegance, the former TNA Knockouts Champion and leader of The Elegance Brand faction, as a veteran pro wrestler to part ways with TNA Wrestling in recent weeks. As noted, Ash By Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke in WWE, relinquished her TNA Knockouts title in a shocking announcement at the recent TNA Victory Road 2025 show on September 26.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the TNA Wrestling departure and future status of Laredo Kid continues to surface.