Steve Maclin might be ‘Bulletproof,’ but even he could see the writing on the walls behind-the-scenes in TNA Wrestling.

The former TNA World Champion and first-ever TNA International Champion spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm for an interview this week, during which he discussed his recent TNA Wrestling departure, while also addressing the creative changes and rumors behind-the-scenes in the company.

“People were shocked I asked for my release, but five years is a long time in a company, and we’re in the territory area again when it’s a global territory for pro wrestling,” Maclin stated. “I saw the writing on the wall; it was time for me to leave, and maybe come back later down the road.”

Maclin went on to reflect on his time with the company and the many management and executive changes in top spots behind-the-scenes during his TNA tenure.

“I went through three different regimes with Scott D’Amore, Ariel (Schrener) and now Carlos Silva,” Maclin continued. “I was taken well care of. In the D’Amore era, I was built up nicely and got to the World Title and proved to the world who Steve Maclin is. I knew my worth then, and I got to show the world. I think people know my worth now, which is why I want to pop up anywhere.”

He continued, “For five years, that locker room is the number one key in pro wrestling. I’ve never been in a bad locker room, but there is a different vibe with TNA and that locker room. It’s family-oriented. When you’re done, everyone is chilling and hanging out in the hotel. That was the one thing I let people know, ‘I asked for my release and was granted it.’ It hurt to feel like I let some of the guys and girl down, but I think everyone understood why.”

As noted, Maclin joined a long list of veteran wrestlers and executives, which includes Tommy Dreamer, Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard, Mike Santana and others, in parting ways with TNA Wrestling in just the past month alone.