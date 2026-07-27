Cruz Montana is officially here.

The former Mike Santana confirmed his new WWE ring name in a social media video released ahead of this week’s episode of NXT.

Montana referenced his surprise appearance on last week’s show, where he confronted NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo after D’Angelo retained the title against Naraku. Although he appeared on the broadcast, WWE did not identify him as Mike Santana, despite previously featuring him on NXT television under that name while he was TNA World Champion.

Now, he’ll officially introduce himself.

“I had the wrestling world buzzing when I showed up on NXT and didn’t say a word.”

He then confirmed he’ll address the audience on Tuesday’s NXT.

“Tomorrow on NXT, for the first time, you get to hear what Cruz Montana has to say.”

The name change comes after WWE filed a trademark application for “Cruz Montana” on 7/27, making the new in-ring identity official.

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