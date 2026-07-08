The roster news related to TNA Wrestling continues to make headlines.

In addition to the multiple departures and recent additions to the company’s talent roster, a new headline made the rounds on Wednesday after the UK Daily Star broke the news that Rich Swann has re-signed with TNA Wrestling.

The story regarding the re-signing of the former TNA World Champion was confirmed via an official announcement on TNA’s website at TNAWrestling.com, which reads as follows:

TNA Wrestling Re-Signs Rich Swann

Former TNA World Champion Rich Swann has re-signed with TNA Wrestling, it was confirmed today, as first reported by the Daily Star newspaper.

Swann told the paper: “Ladies and gentlemen, your boy, Mr. All Night Long, Rich Swann, has re-signed with Total Nonstop Action, baby. Yes, indeedy.”

“I really believe in this company and I feel great. We’re killing it every Thursday night on AMC and TNA+. I’ve been a part of TNA since 2018… and to have this freaking spot, it just feels awesome.”

TNA Wrestling presents Lockdown on Sunday, August 23, from the Credit Union 1 Arena in downtown Chicago – with every match contested inside a steel cage. There are also two major live events coming to the Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia on Thursday & Friday, July 30-31. Tickets for all TNA shows are available at: www.tnawrestling.com/events.

Speaking of Lockdown, Rich told the Daily Star: “I’d love to be in that cage. I’d love to be in Lockdown. I’d love to be in Lethal Lockdown. I’d love to be in any type of stipulation.”

“There’s no better opportunity than being at the Credit Union 1 Arena to enter Rich Swann into the returning Lockdown. I will be going extreme all night long, baby.”

Fans can watch Rich Swann and all the TNA stars on Thursday Night iMPACT! every week on AMC and AMC+ (U.S.), Sportsnet 360 (Canada) and TNA+ (worldwide).

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About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AMC in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.