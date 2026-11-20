Rich Swann could be entering the next chapter of his professional wrestling career.

The former TNA World Champion took to Instagram this week to announce that he will officially become a free agent on December 31, 2026.

Swann also asked fans for their thoughts on where he should take his talents next.

“Where do you want to see me next? Come December 31st I’ll be a free agent I’m curious to know your opinions. Love SWANNY”

Swann is currently under contract with TNA Wrestling, where he has been a fixture of the promotion since 2018.

During his time with the company, Swann has captured multiple championships, including the Impact World Championship, TNA World Heavyweight Championship, X-Division Championship and Digital Media Championship.

His run with TNA has also included periods away from the ring due to injuries, as well as a stint in rehabilitation in 2024.

As of this writing, Swann has not announced whether he intends to negotiate a new agreement with TNA or pursue opportunities elsewhere once his current deal expires.