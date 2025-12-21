Tessa Blanchard is pushing back against renewed online discourse surrounding her past, saying she’s exhausted by being used as “clickbait” whenever her name trends.

Blanchard was accused in early 2020 by multiple female wrestlers of bullying, racism, and other backstage behavior issues. Among the allegations was an incident in which she was accused of using a racial slur toward another female wrestler, claims that have continued to resurface in the years since.

In several recent social media posts, Blanchard acknowledged that she has made mistakes in her life but firmly denied being racist, stating that the situation has been repeatedly misrepresented over time.

“I’m not perfect, made plenty of mistakes in my life.. racism is not one of them nor has that ever been in my heart,” Blanchard wrote. “An incident from 10 years ago has continuously gotten twisted into something that race had absolutely nothing to do with because of the social climate. I’m tired of being used as click bait. Move on.”

That stance was echoed again on Thursday when Blanchard responded to a direct question on social media asking whether she is a racist.

“Nope. Never have been. Let’s move the hell on.”

A short, blunt response.

And clearly intentional.

Blanchard is currently aligned with the Diamond Collective in TNA Wrestling, alongside Victoria Crawford, Mila Moore, and Robert Stone. When a user on X suggested that Blanchard was the only talented member of the group, she was quick to defend her stablemates.

“Wrong Mr. Troy, put respect on my team!!!” Blanchard replied. “Mila is the prodigy of Ace Steel & we need Moore of her. Victoria has been to Wrestlemania multiple times & held countless championships across generations. Robert is the smartest guy in NXTNA and doesn’t settle for less than greatness!”

Blanchard has remained active both in-ring and on social media, continuing to address criticism directly while promoting her current role in TNA Wrestling.

