– Former TNA World Champion James Storm was backstage at WWE Raw on Netflix on 2/10 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. The longtime pro wrestling veteran lives in the Nashville area.

– The WWE Shop official merchandise website is now selling a new Stephanie Vaquer t-shirt. Vaquer is scheduled to challenge Fallon Henley for the NXT Women’s North American Championship at WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 this Saturday night at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

– IGN released a video on their official YouTube channel that features LA Knight reacting to his ring entrance in the new WWE 2K25 video game.

(H/T: Fightful Select)