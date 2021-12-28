Former TNA/Impact Wrestling announcer Don West is battling cancer for a second time as Jeff Jarrett shared today that West is in the hospital.

Jarrett tweeted: “Spoke with my friend, @DonWestDeals, earlier today. With his permission I send this tweet — he’s back in the hospital to kick cancer’s ass a 2nd time! I certainly believe in the power of prayer…if you do as well, please send a prayer up for Don and his family!”

This past June, West revealed that he had been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma then in September, he announced that after eight weeks of chemotherapy and 13 treatments of radiation, his cancer was in remission.

West worked for TNA Wrestling from 2002-2012 alongside Mike Tenay as part of the commentary team.