Alex Hammerstone feels TNA Wrestling stopped caring about him.

And that’s why he decided to part ways with the promotion.

During an interview with Zach Heydorn of Sports Illustrated, the former TNA Wrestling star spoke about his feeling that the company stopped caring about him somewhere along the line.

“At a certain point, perception is reality,” Hammerstone said. “So I’m sitting there and from my perception, I felt like the company stopped caring about me and maybe I needed to do something in a different way. Maybe they were looking for something that I wasn’t giving them. But also that was never a conversation that was had. I’d be very happy to be sat down and told, ‘hey, creatively, this is what we want to do. So we need to see more of this out of you.’ And I never got that. It was just like, hey, where are we going creatively? And a lot of times it’s like, well, you know what you’re doing with this guy. You know what you’re doing this that guy, so why don’t you know what you’re doing with me?”

Hammerstone also spoke about his match against Josh Alexander not making the poll for fans to vote on in the 2024 TNA End of Year Awards.

“Whether that’s a minority of fans or not. I don’t care if I lose the poll,” he said. “Just put me on the poll. So it got to a point where I felt like there was a loss of faith in me. And I don’t know where that came from, but I could be way off here, and I’m not blaming anybody except myself, but once you start to perceive things like that, that becomes reality. So it’s like, if this company doesn’t have faith, I mean, why should I even have faith in myself if they don’t have direction for me? Why should I try so hard? It’s not to say that I ever gave up, but mentally, I just felt beat down.”