Dani Luna has arrived in AEW.

Heading into Saturday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view, TBS Champion Persephone was advertised to defend her title in an open challenge against an opponent of her choosing.

When it came time for the match, former TNA star Dani Luna emerged to answer the challenge, making her AEW debut in the process.

The 27-year-old Luna has been wrestling for nearly a decade and most recently competed for TNA Wrestling before requesting her release from the promotion.

During her run with TNA, Luna became a two-time Knockouts World Tag Team Champion. She is also a former RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All Out Results 9/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.