Gisele Shaw has inked a new deal.

The former TNA Wrestling star has signed with the National Wrestling Alliance.

From NWA:

BREAKING: NWA SIGNS GISELE SHAW

The National Wrestling Alliance has signed “The Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw! The incredible acquisition was announced by NWA President William Patrick Billy Corgan during today’s NWA POWERRR broadcast on Comet and simulcast on CHARGE!

A world-traveled competitor, Shaw captured the NWA Women’s World TV title at The 2026 NWA Crockett Cup. She defeated now NWA World Women’s Champion Tiffany Nieves, ending a record-setting reign by “La Princesa.”