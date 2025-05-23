A former AEW original is still unsure where he stands with the company.

Former TNT Champion Scorpio Sky remains under contract with AEW, but fans haven’t seen him in the ring for the promotion since 2023.

And he’s just as confused about it as they are.

Sky, who has been part of AEW since its inception in 2019, last competed for the company during ROH tapings in September and October of last year. Despite being healthy and ready to work, the 42-year-old hasn’t been featured on AEW programming, and the reason remains unclear. Even to him.

Launching his new podcast, Creating Character, this week, Sky opened up about his current status and the uncertainty surrounding his wrestling future.

“Boy oh boy, my career has sure taken a nosedive hasn’t it?” he said with a laugh. “Anyone that has followed me obviously knows that things have been a little different over the last couple of years.”

He admitted he’s unsure what fans make of his absence, and said he’s wondered if people think he’s hurt, washed up, or involved in some behind-the-scenes conflict. But none of those things, he says, are true—at least, not to his knowledge.

“The reality is I don’t know what it is,” Sky explained. “I don’t know if there is bad blood or not. I know I’m healthy and I’ve been healthy for a long time and I’ve been wanting to compete. But it’s just one of those things where — what can you do? You only have so much say.”

Sky speculated that a 2023 interview he did with Insight with Chris Van Vliet may have unintentionally ruffled some feathers within AEW, despite his efforts to remain diplomatic.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t lie when I was on the show, but I definitely went out of my way to not make the company look bad,” Sky recalled. “You know, I really obviously wanted to preserve a relationship that had been built over a number of years and so I didn’t want to say anything that would like poison that relationship. Come to find out, I think someone there, still, maybe had a few issues with some of the things I did say. So now I’m like, ‘Screw it, I’m going to say whatever the hell I want now.’ [laughs]”

Sky re-upped with AEW on a five-year deal in 2021 and is a former TNT Champion and World Tag Team Champion. While his presence on AEW TV has been nonexistent, he has remained active with occasional indie appearances.

(H/T to Joseph Currier of F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)