Aleister Black’s first feud in AEW was against Cody Rhodes, and now that both are back in WWE, he’s hoping for a chance to reignite that rivalry.

During a recent appearance on the “Battleground” podcast, Black spoke highly of Rhodes and expressed interest in facing him again in the future. He said,

“Cody Rhodes is the ultimate professional. Speaking as a human being, I think Cody is a fantastic person. As a competitor, I think Cody is the marquee player at the moment. Having run my storylines with him has made me so much more hungry for more of it because I feel there is a lot more that we could’ve tapped into. I sincerely hope we can do that here because there was so much left on the table both verbally and stuff that was written down that we never got to. Hopefully, now, we can (get to) because the contrast between the two characters is so vast that it makes an interesting connection. The fact that for those brief months, him and me have our history, it immediately sparks that conversation. That says a lot. If that’s what fans go to the second the opportunity arises or that door slowly opens itself and people immediately go, ‘What about Aleister and Cody Rhodes?’ That says a lot and makes me think the work we did previously was appreciated to the point that people would like to see more of it, which is the best reflection I can have of what is going on within the mindset.“

At this past weekend’s NXT Battleground 2025 pay-per-view event, Trick Williams stunned the wrestling world by defeating Joe Hendry to capture the TNA World Championship. The unexpected victory has stirred up strong reactions — especially from former TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth.

In a recent interview with WhatCulture, Nemeth didn’t hold back when asked about the title change. Clearly upset, he admitted that the outcome has left him “furious,” expressing frustration over Williams walking away with the prestigious title. He said,

“I’m absolutely furious and pissed off about it, and that’s not a joke or a game. I feel like Joe Hendry has accomplished so much and he’s brought so many eyes to TNA and he’s kicked so much ass. This isn’t a world of participation medals and awards that says, ‘hey, great job. You lost our world title to a different guy from a company from a different company.’ So I don’t go, hey, great job, buddy. Thanks for trying really hard and losing our title to a different company. I say, I congratulate him when he brings people in, when he defends that title, he beat me, and I said, ‘damn it, you beat me. You got me.’ And when you lose and you mess up, just like I do to myself, or I get on Ryan’s case, when we make mistakes, we own up to it. He lost our world title. I am not okay with that. I feel like we might need to bring back wrestler court or something, or pull him aside with everybody in the locker room. Because if everyone’s gonna pat him on the back for the good things, we need to let him know that he messed up and lost our world title. Trick Williams is a badass. He’s awesome. He’s got a great future, but he is an NXT talent who now is the TNA world champion, and I am pissed off about it.”

