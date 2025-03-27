This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was set to feature a pivotal moment for MJF as he was scheduled to respond to MVP’s offer to join The Hurt Syndicate.

In the ring, MJF declared his interest in joining the faction, expressing his desire to be in the business of hurting people. Just as he was about to shake MVP’s hand, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin interrupted. Lashley confronted MJF and tore up his Hurt Syndicate card, leading MJF to question MVP before walking away.

MJF has made his decision, but not everyone may be in agreement about it… Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & Max@The_MJF | @The305MVP | @FightBobby | @SheltyB803 pic.twitter.com/NYD6Tn3deQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 27, 2025

Ricochet missed this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite due to his wedding to Samantha Irvin. He appeared via video to announce the wedding and also addressed AEW International Champion Kenny Omega. Ricochet is scheduled to face Omega and “Speedball” Mike Bailey for the AEW International Title at AEW Dynasty. Ricochet and Irvin got engaged in January 2023.

Speedball Mike Bailey and Ricochet have their eyes dead set on taking down “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega and winning the #AEW International Championship! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & Max@KennyOmegamanX | @KingRicochet | @SpeedballBailey pic.twitter.com/x5xUW3iePh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 27, 2025

Almost a year after his WWE release, the former Von Wagner made a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite as a security guard during a brawl between Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs.