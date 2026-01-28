The notable TNA Wrestling talent signing announcements continue.
As the promotion starts their new TNA on AMC Era in 2026, with their weekly TNA iMPACT show moving from AXS TV to AMC TV in January, several stars re-signed with TNA, and others signed to join the promotion.
On Wednesday, another new signing was announced.
TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement confirming Elayna Black’s signing on Wednesday, along with a video of she and TNA President Carlos Silva sitting down to physically put pen-to-paper (see below):
TNA Wrestling Signs Elayna Black
Elayna Black, one of the most exciting rising stars in professional wrestling, has signed with TNA Wrestling.
She confirmed the news this morning during a live interview on Busted Open on SiriusXM.
The signing marks a homecoming for Elayna, who began wrestling in 2018 and made her first TNA appearance in 2019.
Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, Elayna trained under Bryce Benjamin, Isaias Velasquez and TNA’s own Mustafa Ali – dropping out of school at age 15 to pursue her wrestling career full-time.
She has enjoyed success around the world, including an acclaimed death match in 2020.
Joining WWE NXT brand in 2021, using the name Cora Jade, Elayna won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship and made history by becoming the youngest-ever NXT WarGames competitor – a match where she famously executed a high-risk dive from the top of the steel cage.
She was introduced as TNA Wrestling’s newest Knockout on January 15 during the premiere of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC and now has her sights set on the prestigious TNA Knockouts World Championship.
In addition to wrestling, Elayna has appeared in Machine Gun Kelly’s music videos, walked in Los Angeles Fashion Week, and is a devoted dog mom to two Goldendoodles.
Fans can see Elayna Black on Thursday Night iMPACT! every week at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+ (US), Sportsnet 360 (Canada), and TNA+ (worldwide).
TNA Wrestling is coming to Nashville, Tennessee at The Pinnacle on February 13-14; Atlanta, Georgia at the GICC Arena on March 5-6; and New Orleans, Louisiana at the Alario Center on March 27-28. See TNAWrestling.com for ticket details.
