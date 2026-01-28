The notable TNA Wrestling talent signing announcements continue.

As the promotion starts their new TNA on AMC Era in 2026, with their weekly TNA iMPACT show moving from AXS TV to AMC TV in January, several stars re-signed with TNA, and others signed to join the promotion.

On Wednesday, another new signing was announced.

TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement confirming Elayna Black’s signing on Wednesday, along with a video of she and TNA President Carlos Silva sitting down to physically put pen-to-paper (see below):