A key update has surfaced regarding the criminal case of a former longtime WWE Superstar.

Ted DiBiase Jr. is scheduled for a hearing this Wednesday, October 1, 2025, before the Mississippi Southern District Court.

A veteran of WWE from 2007-2013, with a memorable run as part of Legacy with Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, DiBiase Jr. was arrested back in April 2023 and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft involving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering.

If convicted, the third-generation wrestler, who is the son of WWE Hall of Fame legend “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase Sr., and grandson of “Iron” Mike DiBiase, faces a potential sentence of up to 45 years in prison and fines totaling as much as $1 million.