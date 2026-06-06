John Cena and Randy Orton controlled things at the top in WWE many moons ago.

That’s how Mr. Anderson … Anderson, remembers things.

During an appearance on the Tagging in with Chris Harris podcast, the former WWE Superstar known as Mr. Kennedy reflected on his feelings that John Cena and Randy Orton worked together to get him fired from WWE, how ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin told him to leave WWE for TNA and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On John Cena and Randy Orton working together to get him fired: “As everybody said, I got fired for dumping Randy [Orton] on his head. If you slow that video down, you can see that his neck never comes into contact with the mat even. Just the way that he bumped, he bumped in a manner that he lined up perfectly with the camera. So you can actually see. He says I dumped him on his head, but you can see the shadow of his, you can see his neck. It’s completely flat bump. From his shoulders to his ass was a complete straight line flat bump. I believe that Randy and John [Cena] worked together. They decided that day, ‘Let’s fucking get him gone.’ It worked. It is what it is. I said this before, that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. But had I been doing what I should have done on a daily basis, that never would have occurred. They could have gone to Vince and said all whatever they wanted to. … The fact that my name kept coming up in a negative light and I kept fucking up in different ways, that’s all on me. So, like I said, that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. But the reason I got fired is because of me, 100% because of me. We rode together (him and Randy) for probably two years, literally every week. So for that to happen and just the interactions that we had throughout that last day in LA, very, very cold. It was like something changed over the course of the nine months that I was out.”

On Cena never liking him: “John [Cena] never liked me. … I felt like John had it out for me from almost day one.”

On being treated nice on SmackDown but not by Raw stars: “It was weird because when I was on SmackDown, it was like I was welcomed in with open arms. I had all these people… It was like two mountaintops. On the one side, you’ve got all these big stars, Undertaker, Rey Mysterio, Batista, Eddie Guerrero, Kane, Booker T, Finlay, all throwing rope ladders over the side and extending their arm like, come on up here, we’ll help you up here. Everybody trying to make everybody a star versus over on the Raw side, it was like, guys are dumping pockets of hot oil over the side and taking boulders over like, ‘Fucking stay off my mountain. This is my mountain up here.’ Very, very different scenarios.”

On ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin telling him to leave WWE for TNA: “Yeah, it was a call. I remember he called me. I remember that day that he called me. He was like, ‘Kid, get the hell out of there.’ I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He’s like, ‘This guy hates your guts, this guy hates your guts, and this guy hates your guts.’ It was three of the top guys in the company. … He’s like, ‘Get the hell out. You got some stink on you. Get away from it. Go to Japan, go to TNA. Then you can always come back.’ I remember hanging up that call and I almost fucking broke down. Because I was like, ‘What have I done?’ Now looking back, I know what I’ve done. I know what I could have done differently. But in that moment, I was just so caught up in like, ‘Why do they fucking hate me? Why do these guys dislike me? What have I done to them?’ So yeah, it was really hard. Then I didn’t take his advice. I didn’t. Because it’s hard to go from making that kind of pay… you’re traveling the world, living that lifestyle, the appearances and stuff that I got to do. I got to do a movie and it’s really hard to walk away from all that. So I waited too long until they fired me to then go to TNA.”