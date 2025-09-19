A familiar face popped up during this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

Former WWE Superstar Mr. Anderson made a surprise return on the September 18 broadcast, appearing during Frankie Kazarian’s King’s Speech segment.

Things escalated after Kazarian brought up Steve Maclin’s military background, pointing out that Anderson also served. Kazarian went on to label Maclin a coward and questioned whether Anderson fit the same description. After repeated insults, Anderson finally had enough and grabbed Kazarian by the face.

As Anderson prepared to attack, Jake Something jumped him from behind. That brought out Maclin, who hit the ring to even the odds and save Anderson from the ambush.