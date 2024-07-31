WWE expands its creative team by hiring a new writer.

According to Fightful Select, Eric Watts has joined the WWE writing team and will be a full-time creative member for SmackDown. Watts was a contestant on the 2011 Tough Enough show, which also featured Marty The Moth, Matt Cross and Cameron. He never officially wrestled for WWE but has done a ton of extra work for them in that time.

Watts also wrestled for TNA alongside Chris Bey, and participated in an AEW Dark match against Jurassic Express.