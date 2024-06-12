Logan Paul has revealed who his next Impaulsive podcast guest will be and it is a huge one.

The WWE United States Champion will be interviewing former U.S. President and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump. Paul announced the news today on his social media channels.

United States Champion United States President @realDonaldTrump Podcast drops tomorrow @impaulsive pic.twitter.com/h9X1sKMfiu — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 12, 2024

Trump was induced into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. He famously appeared at WrestleMania 23 in the Battle of the Billionaires matchup, where his advocate, Bobby Lashley, defeated Vince McMahon’s advocate, Umaga.