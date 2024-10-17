The Undertaker has landed a big guest for an upcoming episode of his official podcast.

Reports started making the rounds on Thursday, October 17, that “The Dead Man” will be sitting down with a former President of the United States of America.

Alex Isenstadt (@Politicoalex) of POLITICO.com was first to report the news today that former U.S. President and current 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will be speaking with the WWE Hall of Fame legend for an interview on his “Six Feet Under” podcast.

“Trump is expected to do an interview this week on the Undertaker podcast, which is hosted by retired wrestling great Mark Calaway, per person familiar,” wrote Isenstadt via X.

