Former U.S. President Donald Trump recently held a political rally in Florence Arizona to promote the Republican Party and criticize the current performance of President Joe Biden by airing a video of his time in office.

During that video, and Trump’s entrance into the rally, the classic theme of the legendary Undertaker played. Trump, a WWE Hall of Famer himself, previously appeared for the main event of WrestleMania 23. You can see the video of the Deadman’s theme playing below.