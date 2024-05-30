‘The Donald’ has been found guilty.

WWE Hall of Fame member of the 2013 class and former U.S. President Donald Trump has been found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a ‘hush-money trial.’

Trump was accused of misrepresenting payments made to his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, which prosecutors claim were reimbursements for hush-money payments made to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress.

Trump denied having sex with Daniels and pleaded not guilty. The jury found that Trump violated the law by falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to Daniels.

He will be sentenced on the morning of July 11 at 10/9c.