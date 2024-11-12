– Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill is the latest TKO sister-company athlete to make a cameo appearance on WWE programming. Hill was shown and acknowledged by the commentary team in the crowd inside Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan during the November 11 episode of WWE Raw.

– As we noted in a spoiler before tonight’s WWE Raw, Dakota Kai made her WWE television return after spending months on the sidelines due to injury. Kai joined IYO SKY and Kairi Sane for six-woman tag-team action, with Damage CTRL defeating the Pure Fusion Collective trio of Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

– WWE continued the tease of a potential break-up of The New Day in the future on the 11/11 Raw. After backstage bickering during a promo segment with R-Truth and Pete Dunne, Kingston would go on to lose to Dunne after being distracted by an argument with Woods at ringside. After the match, Kingston lost his cool and shoved Woods when Woods did the “I told you so” routine.

– WWE is also teasing issues within The Judgment Day, with Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio having an unpleasant, tense exchange during a backstage segment on the 11/11 show in Grand Rapids, MI.