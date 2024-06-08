After expressing interest in getting into another fight before he dies during an appearance on The Hull Show, Bryan Danielson has already received an offer for an exchange of fisticuffs by a former UFC fighter.

MMA veteran turned pro wrestling star “Filthy” Tom Lawlor surfaced on social media and responded to a post featuring a quote from “The American Dragon” which reads as follows:

“The physicality, sometimes you get into a legit beef out there. That’s fun too. I said this to somebody not too long ago. If I die and I don’t get into another legitimate fight, I think I’m going to be a little bit sad.



“I don’t want to go out and fight all the time or anything like that, but if I die and don’t get into another fight, I think there is going to be a part of me that is a little bit sad by that. There is something innate in humanity. We like to wrestle. Wrestle for play or whatever it is. That is part of who we are as humans.”

Responding to the comments from the pro wrestling legend, Lawlor wrote, “As another man willing to get in to a legitimate fight, I hereby challenge Bryan Danielson to a mixed martial arts fight. Let’s have some fun!”