Another international star has officially landed in WWE’s developmental system.

Pro Wrestling NOAH standout Ulka Sasaki has arrived in the United States to begin his WWE NXT excursion, confirming the move in a newly released YouTube vlog (see video below).

Sasaki first revealed at the start of 2026 that he would be heading to the United States, though he did not disclose his destination at the time. That mystery has now been cleared up, as the 36-year-old confirmed he is in Florida and preparing to start his journey with WWE.

According to Sasaki, he will report to the WWE Performance Center once he completes the required medical evaluations.

Before transitioning into pro wrestling, Sasaki built a notable career in mixed martial arts. He previously competed in the UFC and also fought under the Rizin and Shooto banners before shifting his focus to the squared circle. He made his debut for Pro Wrestling NOAH just over two years ago and quickly found championship success.

During his run with the promotion, Sasaki captured both the GHC National Championship and the GHC Tag Team Titles. His final bout prior to departing for excursion came against KENTA on January 11.

Sasaki also shared that WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura, someone he faced in NOAH back in January 2025, made a point to visit him after he arrived in the U.S. The former champion offered advice on adapting to life and training in a new country.