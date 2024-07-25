The lineup is complete for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI show.

Ahead of the big event in Brooklyn, New York on July 28, the opponent for the promoter himself, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett, was announced.

Barnett will be going one-on-one against Bad Dude Tito at the 7/28 show in Brooklyn, which also features talent from WWE, NXT, AEW, TNA and other promotions.