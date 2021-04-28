Retired UFC superstar and former Bantamweight and Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo was a recent guest on Chavo Guerrero’s Suplexes and Cervezas’ podcast to discuss the possibility of doing a one-off matchup in either AEW or WWE. Cejudo also discusses leaving his MMA legacy behind at the top of his game. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he hopes to do a one-off match with AEW or WWE:

Just doing big things man and hopefully we can, you know, I would love to do this, whether it’s AEW, WWE, whomever. I would like to get a one-off man. I think that’s been one of my — I ain’t trying to do the long career like you [Chavo Guerrero], because that sh*t, what you guys do, that’s hard man.

How he’s happy to be retired and leaving at the top of his game:

I’m in a stage in my life where I’m happy Chavo [Guerrero] and if I never come back to the sport, I’m okay. You know what I’m saying? And there’s also a beauty of you leaving on top that I love. I love that too man. It is almost like it better be worth it financially if you want me to come back for some sh*t that — the money better be worth my legacy.

