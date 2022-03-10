Former WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel was in attendance for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

As seen in the tweet below, Dr. Michael Sampson, who worked with Chimel in WWE for years, took to Twitter and revealed that Chimel made the trip to Dynamite.

“You never know who is going to show up #AEWDyanmite So good to catch up with @TheTonyChimel He’s a good friend, suuuuper announcer, ride partner in a previous life, and most importantly…the patient. He’s a fan of the ‘ish’ btw. @AEW @AEWonTV #aewDOctor,” Sampson wrote with a photo of he and Chimel.

Chimel responded to the tweet and wrote, “Nice to see all of you as well !!!! The ish ???? Meh”

Chimel has had his Twitter account for several years, but he started posting more back in December, and now gives thanks to one person every single day, everyone from wrestlers to WWE officials, behind-the-scenes crew workers, and some non-wrestling people.

Chimel also made his first-ever signing event this past Saturday at The Big Event in Queens, NY. He explained in a later tweet that he signed the photos with “83/38” which represents the year he started with WWE, in 1983, and the number of years he spent with WWE, 38.

He wrote, “For those that got my autograph yesterday, thank you. It should have 83/38 on the pic. These numbers are significant because, 83 was the year I started with wwe and 38 is the number of years I was with wwe!”

WWE released Chimel back on November 9, 2020, along with other budget cuts. He had been with the company since 1983, most notably working as a ring announcer for the SmackDown brand starting in 1999. Chimel moved into a behind-the-scenes role in recent years, working as a production manager and overseeing the WWE ring crew. He often made special TV appearances for Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge, including cameos on their WWE Network show. Chimel can be booked via [email protected]

There’s no word on if Chimel is talking with AEW but we will keep you updated. You can see the related tweets below:

