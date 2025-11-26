David Otunga continues to churn out first-rate content on his newly launched official YouTube channel.

Like DJ Khaled, he’s got ‘another one.’

On Tuesday, the former WWE Superstar and Harvard Law super-intelligent legal expert sent out quotes to members of the pro wrestling media to promote his newest offering, which will be available later this week on his YouTube channel.

Pro Wrestling Press sent along the following to promote the new content, which features David Otunga releasing his ‘most explosive Nexus breakdown yet, featuring now-infamous ‘John Cena Made Me Drink’ story’:

David Otunga has released a comprehensive, career-defining deep dive into The Rise and Fall of The Nexus and the video includes one of the wildest John Cena stories ever told on record. Packed with never-before-shared details, direct eyewitness accounts, and candid reflections, Otunga’s newest release is already being called his most revealing work to date.

Otunga covers the entire Nexus arc from debut to dissolution, detailing the injuries, booking decisions, and backstage realities that shaped the group’s run. “This is the truth,” he explains throughout the breakdown as he walks viewers through everything from Daniel Bryan’s firing to Vince McMahon demanding real stiffness during rehearsals. “I just know what I know and remember.”

One of the biggest revelations is the fully told version of his infamous drinking story with John Cena. After a miscommunication, Otunga says Cena confronted him backstage. According to Otunga, “Cena made me drink with him… he tried to gimme 16 shots of Jack Daniels that night. No lie, no lie.”

Otunga then explains the sleight-of-hand he used to survive: “I would fake like I would take the shot, keep it in my mouth, chase it with the beer, but I would spit it back at the beer and I was filling it up.” The trick didn’t last long. “Who do you think ratted me out? Daniel Bryan told Cena, ‘Hey, Otunga’s not really taking those shots.’” Otunga adds, “Cena then came over… ‘Can I have a sip of your beer?’”

The video also includes direct accounts of the original planned Nexus storyline (“it was alluded to that eventually Wade and I were going to fight over the group”), the creative shift after Cena changed the SummerSlam finish (“we found out the finish changed and we weren’t happy about it”), and the devastating end result: “We went from the hottest angle… to now just being a part of John Cena’s story.”

Otunga even confirms that WWE completed a full Nexus documentary in 2020 — and shelved it. “The documentary is finished, it’s completed… but now it’s hidden somewhere in WWE’s cloud.”

With this new release, Otunga positions himself as the definitive first-person historian of the Nexus era, delivering a level of firsthand detail that wrestling fans have not heard in over a decade. “This was awesome… I’m gonna tell all of these stories. I can’t wait for it. And that time has now come.”