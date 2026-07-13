Christine Torborg says her WCW ring name Asya was a direct play on Chyna.

Speaking with Going Ringside, Torborg, who was known as Asya during her WCW run, was asked whether the name was created as a response to Chyna during the Monday Night Wars.

Absolutely. They said Asia is bigger than China and so you’re Asia.

Torborg said she was the first woman to be part of the WCW Power Plant in Atlanta.

In fact, I was the first woman to be at the New York Power Plant in Atlanta.

Torborg said she was originally brought in as Double D, the nurse for Ric Flair, before being repackaged as Asya.

Actually, I just got brought right on as, I was called Double D the nurse for Ric Flair.

When asked what the experience was like after being placed near the top of WCW quickly, Torborg called it a whirlwind.

It was kind of a whirlwind. Didn’t really, you know, like pinch me. Is this really happening? But it was amazing.

Torborg said she had some familiarity with wrestling before entering WCW, but was not deeply familiar with the in-ring side of the business.

I remember growing up and it would be on Saturday morning TV. I used to watch it a little bit back then, like Macho Man and Hulk and all that. So yeah, I had a little bit, but I wasn’t really into the game and how you’re supposed to work the match.

Torborg was also asked what it was like working with Ric Flair.

He was a trip. He’s exactly what you see. He’s exactly that. That is the real Ric in real life. He’s a lot of fun.

Torborg also reflected on sharing the ring with names such as Sting, Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, and Randy Savage.

I was blessed to be in the ring with so many greats. Sting was one of them. I was with Eddie Guerrero.

Torborg praised Guerrero and Mysterio from their time in WCW.

Eddie was amazing. He was such a great person. Soul. Just so much fun. Rey was awesome. I wrestled Rey a lot. It was just incredible.

Torborg also said Savage’s voice was not just a television act.

The first time I met him, I was waiting for him to talk normal, but that was like, oh my God, it didn’t happen. I’m like, wow, that’s how he talks.

Torborg said she did not think too much about being positioned as WCW’s answer to Chyna.

I didn’t really think about it too much. Just being my own Asya, however, whatever character it was that they wanted.

Torborg said the Monday Night Wars atmosphere did create tense moments at times.

It did get tense sometimes. Especially when they were like, “Well, we can’t do this tonight because they’re cracking down on certain things and you can’t wrestle a guy at this point.” There was always something going on, but for the most part, we would work around it.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Going Ringside, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.