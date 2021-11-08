Former WCW personality Judy Bagwell has passed away at the age of 78.

Judy’s son, former WCW/WWE star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell, took to Twitter today to announce the passing of his mother. She passed away this past Friday, November 5, after a battle with dementia.

“It is with a heavy heart we must announce that this past Friday the matriarch of the Bagwell family has passed away. Judy Bagwell was blessed with three amazing children, a loving husband and so many great memories over the years. Thank you to everyone that has asked about her over the years, and have kept her in your prayers during her battle with dementia. Judy Bagwell was 78. RIP Judy 1943-2021,” he wrote.

Judy first appeared in the WCW storylines back in 2000 when Buff was feuding with Chris Kanyon. Buff infamously defeated Kanyon in a match where Judy was suspended above the ring in a forklift.

Judy briefly held the WCW World Tag Team Titles with Rick Steiner. The 1998 WCW Halloween Havoc pay-per-view saw Rick and Buff defeat Scott Steiner and The Giant to win the straps. Buff turned on Rick during the match, and Rick was allowed to pick a new partner. He chose Kenny Kaos of High Voltage the next night on WCW Nitro, but he then had to pick another new partner due to an injury to Kaos. Judy was that partner. Rick and Judy were scheduled to defend against Buff and Scott at WCW World War 3 1998, but the match never happened. They never actually defended the titles, but also never actually lost them as the titles were vacated in January 1999 after Rick suffered an injury.

Judy is on record as facing Kanyon to a No Contest during the July 26, 2000 WCW Thunder episode, and then teaming with her son for a win over Kanyon and Pamela Paulshock on the August 7, 2000 edition of WCW Nitro.

You can see Buff’s tweets below, along with a few clips of Judy:

