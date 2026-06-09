Former WCW wrestler and Hollywood actor Tyler Mane has revealed that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Before finding success on the big screen, Mane built a wrestling career that included stops in NJPW, WCW, CMLL, and AJPW, competing under names such as Big Sky.

He later transitioned into acting and became known for several high-profile roles, including appearances in X-Men, Rob Zombie’s Halloween remake, and most recently Deadpool & Wolverine.

In a heartfelt post shared on Facebook, Mane disclosed his diagnosis and acknowledged that his first instinct was to keep the news private.

“Yep. I have breast cancer. And yep, it’s super rare. Only 1% of breast cancers are men.”

Mane admitted that discussing the diagnosis publicly was difficult at first due to the stigma that can surround male breast cancer.

However, after learning how often the disease goes undetected in men because of a lack of awareness, he decided speaking out was more important than staying silent.

“I’ll be honest, my first reaction was to keep it secret. I mean it’s kind of embarrassing. But then I found out that men are more likely to be diagnosed in advance stages BECAUSE it’s not talked about and not looked for.”

It’s a perspective he now hopes can help others.

The former wrestler also revealed that doctors initially dismissed concerns about a lump he had discovered.

According to Mane, it was his wife who continued pushing him to seek additional medical attention, a decision that may have proven critical.

“In fact, my doctors all dismissed it and it was only because my wife pushed me to get the lump removed that I got in early.”

Rather than viewing his diagnosis as something to hide, Mane said he wants to use his platform to educate others and encourage men to pay attention to potential warning signs.

He closed his message with a call for greater awareness, stressing that early detection can make a significant difference in treatment outcomes.

“So let’s start talking about it! 1 in 755 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and if caught early, it’s VERY treatable. Time to answer the Wake Up Call!”