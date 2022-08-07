GCW has announced that former WCW and WWE star Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller will make his GCW debut at the co-promoted 4 Cups Stuffed show in Chicago with Black Label Pro on September 2.

It’s unclear what capacity Miller will be appearing in at the show.

Miller worked for WCW from 1997 through 2001. He later joined WWE in 2002, working on commentary for Velocity, before wrestling SmackDown in 2003.

After his WWE release in 2004, Miller became an actor and is best known for his role in “The Wrestler”, portraying ‘The Ayatollah’, the rival of Randy ‘The Ram’ Robinson in the 1980s.