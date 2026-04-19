The pro wrestling world has lost another one.

On Sunday, former WWE and WCW star Marc Mero (Johnny B. Badd) surfaced via social media to release a statement regarding the passing of fellow former WCW performer Mark Hildreth (Van Hammer).

Mero wrote the following:

It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of our dear friend, Mark Hildreth, known to so many as Van Hammer. At this time, we are still awaiting answers regarding the cause, pending an autopsy.

Mark was a fighter in every sense of the word. Life threw its share of challenges his way, but he had a resilience about him… he always found a way to rise, to push forward, to keep going.

I have so many incredible memories with him that I’ll carry forever. We first met while he was vacationing in Venice, Florida, working out at a local gym. Not long after, I got the call from Dusty Rhodes to come to his office the next day. Mark didn’t hesitate, he drove me eight hours so I could sign my very first contract with World Championship Wrestling. That’s the kind of person he was loyal, selfless, and always there when it mattered most.

We went through wrestling school together, chased the same dream, and before long, he earned his own contract. We even lived together in Atlanta, training, grinding, and building a life around the passion we both shared. We were also chosen to help promote WCW for the United Kingdom Tour, doing countless personal appearances, television spots, and even promotional work alongside Gladys Knight. Those were unforgettable moments… times I’ll never forget.

My heart goes out to his family, his friends, and the fans who supported him throughout his journey. Rest easy, my friend. You will always be remembered.