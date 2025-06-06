With excitement mounting ahead of the 2025 WWE/AAA Worlds Collide premium live event on Saturday, June 7, new details are emerging about who might be behind the mic for the landmark broadcast.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, legendary announcer Mike Tenay has been mentioned in internal discussions as a possible member of the commentary team. The idea holds historical significance, as Tenay’s announcing career began with the original When Worlds Collide pay-per-view in 1994 — a groundbreaking event that also spotlighted AAA talent.

“We do know there had been discussion of Mike Tenay regarding announcing the show — he started his announcing career doing When Worlds Collide in 1994,” Meltzer reported. “But I can’t confirm if he was contacted. As best as I can tell, he’s not at this point scheduled to do the show.”

While WWE and AAA have yet to officially reveal the full commentary lineup, one familiar name has already confirmed her return. Longtime WWE ring announcer Lillian Garcia announced on Instagram that she will be handling in-ring introductions for the crossover event.

Garcia’s involvement brings an added sense of tradition and star power to the already-historic collaboration, which will see top talent from WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide sharing the spotlight in a rare cross-promotional showcase.