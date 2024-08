Well, he did it. He made it! The former WCW United States Champion is now a Pro Football Hall of Famer!

Mongo has been battling ALS for several years and as you can see, is not fairing well. But, he made it. He held on to get into the Hall of Fame.

Mongo’s wife Misty has been implying that he’s been holding on to make it to the ceremony and receive his jacket and bust for induction. Now that he has done that, it is unclear how long we’ll have our Mongo. But, for today, lets all offer our congratulations!