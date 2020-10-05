Former WCW star and nWo member Scott Norton underwent his second knee replacement this week.

Norton took to Instagram earlier today and thanked Dr. Adickes at the Houston Medical Center in Houston, Texas. He underwent his first knee replacement at the same facility back in March.

“Total knee replacement #2. Thanks to Dr. Adickes and team. Thank you for all the support and prayers! Much appreciated! #strongstyle,” Norton wrote.

The 59 year old Norton, who is also a two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion for New Japan Pro Wrestling, left WCW in 1999. He’s been semi-retired since 2008, but has wrestled a few matches in Japan and on the indies since then.

You can see Norton’s full post with hospital photo below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.