Former WCW TV Champion and former WWE Intercontinental Champion “Wildman” Marc Mero, perhaps best known as Johnny B. Badd, has released his autobiography which is available immediately via Amazon.com.

Marc Mero has become a motivational speaker since leaving pro wrestling but he has finally put pen to paper and put out his story in book form. The legendary WCW wrestler who is as pretty as a picture and looks just like Little Richard (a reference to his WCW Slam Jam theme song) delves into his life as a champion boxer, wrestler, and beyond. Mero was also famously married with “Sable” Rena Mero and was responsible for her joining the WWE in the late 1990’s.

Mero posted a video talking about the new book which you can watch below: