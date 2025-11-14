A longtime veteran of the ring is preparing to call it a career.

During the 11/13 episode of TNA iMPACT, The System group of Moose, Eddie Edwards, JDC, Alisha Edwards and Brian Myers hit the ring for an in-ring address.

As each member took a turn on the microphone, JDC stopped Myers from speaking so he could share something first (see video below).

JDC revealed that he was married several months ago, and after long conversations with his wife, he’s decided to retire following TNA’s Genesis pay-per-view in 2026.

An official date for Genesis has not yet been announced, however the show is expected to take place in “The Lone Star State” of Texas via Dallas.

The former Fandango then delivered a heartfelt message, thanking TNA, its fans, and WWE for the opportunities he’s had throughout his career.

He admitted that he spent part of his run in wrestling being “ungrateful,” but said his perspective has changed in recent years.

JDC called the TNA locker room the best he’s ever been part of and promised to help The System recruit a new member to take his place.

JDC is closing in on 26 years in the wrestling business. He spent 2006 through 2021 under contract with WWE before his release, and has been part of TNA since 2023.

