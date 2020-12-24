Former WWE and IMPACT women’s champion Gail Kim took to Twitter earlier today and called out WWE for putting a mask on current star Mia Yim, who has been working as Reckoning as apart of the RETRIBUTION faction.

Things began when wrestling legend Lance Storm shared a match graphic from Main Event that featured Reckoning taking on Nikki Cross, and jokingly questioned whether Reckoning was one full name, or a first and last name. Kim would follow up by writing, “I love these two women! WWE, take that mask off Mia Yim and let her be.”

I love these two women! WWE, take that mask off Mia Yim and let her be https://t.co/AWCkWrSEq5 — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) December 24, 2020

This isn’t the first time Kim has been vocal against her former employer. Last year she questioned WWE’s use of their Asian talent, then stood up for Alexa Bliss and her criticism of bra and panties matches that garnered some heat on social media.

Yim wouldn’t be the first member of RETRIBUTION to go back to her original gimmick. WWE did pull Mercedes Martinez from the group and placed her back into the NXT women’s division, a move that could potentially lead to bing things for the long-time ring veteran.