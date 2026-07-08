Former AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose has addressed fan criticism over her lengthy absence from AEW television.

Rose has not competed on AEW programming since the end of 2024. After a fan recently asked on X when she would be returning to AEW, Rose made it clear that the decision is out of her hands.

“Ask someone other than me.”

That response prompted another user to write, “Just be happy you are still getting paid for doing nothing, that’s why you have to start an OnlyFans.”

Rose quickly fired back, strongly rejecting the suggestion that she is content being away from the ring and emphasizing that she is eager to compete again.

“Dumbest f**king take of all time… I don’t train, and make countless sacrifices of mind and body to sit back and do nothing… I WANT to wrestle, I WANT to work, I WANT to give my all to all the amazing fans the world over. YOU may be happy to be a lazy POS and take advantage of people for ‘nothing’ but that’s never been nor ever will be me. F**king clown 🤡.”

In another post on X, Rose took credit for pitching the idea for a recent AEW announcement this week, which saw the company reveal a new deal with Twitch that kicks off tonight at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break.

“I pitched this some years back so I’m gonna say this is thanks to me,” Rose wrote.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/8 for live AEW Dynamite: Beach Break Results coverage.

Ask someone other than me — Rizz Khalifa💋 (@NylaRoseBeast) July 7, 2026

Dumbest fucking take of all time… I don train, and make countless sacrifices of mind and body to sit back and do nothing…I WANT to wrestle, I WANT to work, I WANT to give my all to all the amazing fans the world over. YOU may be happy to be a lazy POS and take advantage of… https://t.co/tocm9jwF6e — Rizz Khalifa💋 (@NylaRoseBeast) July 7, 2026