Big E is embracing life after wrestling, and at this point, he appears comfortable with the possibility that his in-ring career may be behind him.

Nearly four years removed from his last match, the former WWE Champion is currently viewing himself as retired following the devastating neck injury he suffered during a match on WWE SmackDown in March 2022.

While he has not returned to active competition, Big E (Ettore Ewen) has remained closely tied to WWE through his role as a panelist on premium live event pre-shows and post-shows.

During an appearance with Compas on the Beat at Super Bowl Radio Row, Big E was asked whether he still feels the urge to step back inside the squared circle. The beloved New Day member made it clear that, for now, he has found peace with his current situation.

“I’m content,” he responded. “You know, in wrestling they always say ‘never say never.’ But right now I’m retired, and that for me is it. So I’m focused on other things right now.”

Despite being unable to wrestle, Big E has recovered enough to live a normal, active lifestyle.

However, he revealed that his neck continues to limit any potential return to physical competition because it is not forming new bone the way it is supposed to.

As a result, he has shifted his energy toward other professional opportunities within the company.

The transition into broadcasting has turned into an unexpectedly rewarding chapter for the former champion. Big E admitted that working as an analyst and panel host was never something he anticipated while his wrestling career was winding down, but he has quickly grown to enjoy the role.

“It’s been good. It’s something I really enjoy, something I didn’t think I necessarily was going to do when my career was over. But it’s been a blast, man,” he said. “I get to be a part of what we’re doing in WWE and do it in a different way. I’ve really enjoyed being a part of helping people be more informed about what they’re about to see or what they just saw. And it’s helped prepare me for other roles in broadcasting as well. So not something I had on my radar when my career was wrapping up, but I’m really enjoying it.”

A new venture is also on the horizon for Big E outside of WWE.

The former University of Iowa defensive lineman is preparing to host a new YouTube series centered around the NFL Draft. The 10-week program is being produced in partnership with data analytics company SūmerSports and is scheduled to premiere on February 12.