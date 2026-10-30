Tony D’Angelo believes Shiloh Hill has what it takes to become one of the biggest stars in WWE NXT.

During a recent appearance on the *Battleground Podcast*, the former NXT Champion singled out Hill as someone with tremendous potential, praising his character work, athleticism and overall development.

“I think one person, he’s already starting to turn heads for sure, and he’s actually on Halloween Havoc with me. That’s Shiloh Hill. I think he has a lot of potential and I think he has the character stuff down almost. I’m not going to say he’s got a similar career as I do, but with the Don stuff, that was character-driven work,” D’Angelo said.

He went on to explain why he believes Hill has the tools to eventually become a major player in NXT.

“And I think right now he’s very character driven, but the side that you haven’t seen, he’s extremely athletic for how big he is. I think he’s a very talented individual who will be the guy at some point. He’s still young. He still has the stuff that he’s got to learn, but I think he’s somebody that will turn some heads in the future.”

D’Angelo also discussed the changing landscape of the NXT roster, admitting that he previously became comfortable with his position near the top of the brand.

With names such as Cruz Montana, Grayson Waller, Zilla Fatu and Mason Rook now in the mix, however, D’Angelo acknowledged that the level of competition has increased significantly.

“I think I got a little comfortable on my mountain that I was on because I didn’t really feel threatened, if I’m being honest, by anyone on the roster. There was a lot of people with not a lot of experience. So, I knew that I was going to go in there and whip some a\*\* every time. But now the stakes have changed. The roster has changed. There’s a lot of moving parts. You got Cruz Montana, you got Grayson Waller, you got Zilla Fatu. Whenever Mason Rook comes back, you got him. There’s a lot of people nipping at your heels. So I’ll be more aware and ready for that for sure.”

Both D’Angelo and Hill are scheduled for action at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 31. D’Angelo will challenge Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship, while Hill faces NARAKU in singles competition.