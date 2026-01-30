TNA Wrestling brought back its Feast or Fired stipulation in January 2026, and the results carried major consequences across the roster.

Eddie Edwards, Trey Miguel, Eric Young, and Steve Maclin were the four competitors who successfully pulled down briefcases during the match. Each case came with a different fate attached.

Edwards walked away with the biggest prize, securing a future TNA World Championship opportunity. Trey Miguel’s briefcase guaranteed him an International Title match, while Eric Young earned a shot at the X Division Championship.

One case, however, delivered the dreaded outcome.

Steve Maclin’s briefcase contained the “fired” stipulation, officially ending his run with the promotion.

Shortly after the result, Maclin took to social media and acknowledged the situation, noting that it wasn’t his first time facing this kind of setback while also sharing his booking information.

“Well, this f***ing sucks,” Maclin wrote via X. “Been down this road before.”

Maclin’s wife, ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo, also reacted publicly, posting a heartfelt message in support of her husband.

“The hardest worker, the humblest man,” Purrazzo wrote. “Just shy of 5 years ago, you got a call you never expected to get. But with it came the opportunity to become everything you always wanted to be. And you DID.”

She continued by expressing confidence in what lies ahead for Maclin.

“You’ve always stayed true to yourself and your beliefs, and you give everything in every match to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. I know you’ll do the same in the next chapter. I can’t wait to stand by your side while you do it.”

