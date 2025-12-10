A notable roster change appears to be locked in for TNA Wrestling, as former Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich is reportedly finished with the promotion.

News broke Tuesday that Slamovich’s contract has officially expired, and she is no longer with TNA. The update surfaced shortly after fans noticed her profile was quietly removed from the company’s official website, a move that often signals a talent departure.

Slamovich had already been absent from TNA programming for months.

Back in September, she was pulled from all company activities following domestic abuse allegations made by former MLW wrestler AKIRA. TNA responded by launching an internal investigation, and according to one source, the internal belief at the time was that Slamovich was effectively done with the promotion.

Following the allegations, Slamovich issued a public statement acknowledging she had been part of what she described as a “toxic and mutually destructive relationship,” taking responsibility for her role in the situation. She has not wrestled since then, as multiple promotions opted to remove her from previously scheduled appearances.

Before her hiatus, Slamovich had been a key part of the TNA women’s division and also made several crossover appearances in NXT through the TNA–WWE working relationship. Most recently, she competed at Heatwave, where she lost to Ash by Elegance in a Triple Threat match that also included Jacy Jayne, with the TNA Knockouts Championship on the line.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Masha Slamovich’s status continue to surface.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Backstage Update On Contract Status Of Several Longtime TNA Wrestling Veterans

Masha is an abusive piece of shit who feels entitled to everything including a Ribera Jacket. Anyways enjoy some of her abusive text messageshttps://t.co/eIGZVJRRuo https://t.co/clCVuVhsNL pic.twitter.com/JTP40nrf8h — Bam/Jasmine (@deathsamuraiszn) September 23, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)