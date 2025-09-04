The TBS Championship picture just got a lot more interesting.

During the September 3 episode of AEW Dynamite at the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA., after a wild opening segment, the first match in the ring for this week’s show saw Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor.

After “Nine Belts Mone” successfully defended her TBS Championship, the physicality continued after the bell. While this was going down, out to the ring came a familiar face to longtime AEW fans.

The first-ever AEW Women’s World Champion, Riho, made her surprise return after a lengthy hiatus from AEW programming, getting involved and grabbing and staring at the TBS Championship to the shock of Mone at ringside.

RIHO IS BACK! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/2GvM23mfyh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2025