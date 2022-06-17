Current NWA star and former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has been announced for the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Aldis did not appear on tonight’s go-home episode, but it was announced that he is one of two mystery men to join the Impact Originals to face Honor No More on Sunday.

The 10-man match will now feature Honor No More’s Eddie Edwards, Vincent, PCO, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. AEW star Frankie Kazarian, NWA star Nick Aldis, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley and one more mystery partner of the Impact Originals.

Aldis, then known as Magnus, worked for TNA from 2008-2015, and again in 2017. He is a one-time former TNA World Heavyweight Champion and a two-time former TNA World Tag Team Champion. Aldis made a special appearance for Impact back at the Multiverse of Matches event on April 2, teaming with wife Mickie James to defeat Matt Cardona and wife Chelsea Green. That was Aldis’ first Impact match since he and James Storm lost a Triple Threat to EC3 on the May 25, 2017 show.

There is no word yet on who the final mystery man will be for the Impact Originals.

Impact will celebrate their 20th anniversary with Slammiversary 2022 this Sunday, June 19 from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. The Countdown To Slammiversary pre-show will air at 7:30pm ET, for free on YouTube and Impact+. The main card will then air live at 8pm ET on Impact+ for subscribers, YouTube for those who are Ultimate Insiders members, and pay-per-view. Below is the current card:

Impact World Title Match

Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Queen of The Mountain Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Special Guest Enforcer: Mickie James.

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Jack Evans vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Ace Austin (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Good Brothers vs. The Briscoes (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie vs. Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne (c)

Monster’s Ball Match

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, PCO, Vincent, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven) vs. Impact Originals (Frankie Kazarian, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Nick Alis, one mystery partners TBA)

Countdown To Slammiversary: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann (c)

Countdown To Slammiversary: Reverse Battle Royal

Participants TBA

The match begins outside of the ring with everyone fighting until 7 wrestlers make it into the ring. The others are then eliminated, and the match switches to standard Battle Royal rules. The Battle Royal continues until there are 2 competitors left, and then they face off in a standard singles match to determine the winner.

